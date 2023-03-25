WATCH: Mississippi Meteorologist Prays On Air During Deadly Tornado

Videos by OutKick
Matt Laubhan, a local meteorologist reporting on Friday night’s devastating tornado that killed at least 25 people in Mississippi, prayed on air seconds before the storm hit.
In a terrifying, surreal, heartbreaking moment on live TV, Laubhan briefly stopped his reporting upon receiving new radar imaging on the tornado, and prays. The nearly two-minute clip has since gone viral.
“We got a new scan coming in as we speak. Oh man, like north side of Amory this is coming in,” he said before bending over. “Oh man … dear Jesus, please help them. Amen.”
Devastating footage of Mississippi tornado
Devastating. In case you missed it, just an awful, horrible situation unfolded across Mississippi late Friday.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency tweeted Saturday that there were at least 25 people confirmed to be dead and dozens more injured after the storm tore across the state, damaging buildings and knocking out power for thousands.
“The State of Mississippi is continuing to respond to the devastating deadly tornadoes that swept through the state overnight on March 24, 2023.” The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. “At this time the death toll has risen to 25 and dozens of others are injured.”
Laubhan, an award-winning meteorologist, was obviously zeroed in on the town of Amory, which took a direct hit. Videos of the tornado, and its aftermath, have started to hit social media and it looks like a war zone.
A state of emergency has been issued for all the impacted counties, and Gov. Tate Reeves said Saturday he has been in touch with President Joe Biden.