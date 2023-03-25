WATCH: Mississippi Meteorologist Prays On Air During Deadly Tornado

Videos by OutKick

Matt Laubhan, a local meteorologist reporting on Friday night’s devastating tornado that killed at least 25 people in Mississippi, prayed on air seconds before the storm hit.

In a terrifying, surreal, heartbreaking moment on live TV, Laubhan briefly stopped his reporting upon receiving new radar imaging on the tornado, and prays. The nearly two-minute clip has since gone viral.

“We got a new scan coming in as we speak. Oh man, like north side of Amory this is coming in,” he said before bending over. “Oh man … dear Jesus, please help them. Amen.”

WATCH: WTVA meteorologist Matt Laubhan overwhelmed as major tornado hits Amory, Mississippi pic.twitter.com/JDd8n46X31 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 25, 2023

Devastating. In case you missed it, just an awful, horrible situation unfolded across Mississippi late Friday.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency tweeted Saturday that there were at least 25 people confirmed to be dead and dozens more injured after the storm tore across the state, damaging buildings and knocking out power for thousands.

“The State of Mississippi is continuing to respond to the devastating deadly tornadoes that swept through the state overnight on March 24, 2023.” The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. “At this time the death toll has risen to 25 and dozens of others are injured.”

Laubhan, an award-winning meteorologist, was obviously zeroed in on the town of Amory, which took a direct hit. Videos of the tornado, and its aftermath, have started to hit social media and it looks like a war zone.

A state of emergency has been issued for all the impacted counties, and Gov. Tate Reeves said Saturday he has been in touch with President Joe Biden.

I just spoke with President Biden about the deadly tornados we faced overnight. He assured us FEMA would be there to support our response. The flood of support from governors, businesses, charities, and federal admin has been tremendous—matches the community here on the ground. — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 25, 2023

🚨Per Amory, Mississippi fire scanner: “All of north Amory is gone”. Multiple gas leaks and major damage reported after tornado. Responders having hard time moving through streets due to debris.



Forecast Center says debris was being lofted at least 16,000 feet in the air.

🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/cebsgts3WP — BIG DAVE (@2bz4thot) March 25, 2023

JUST IN: Devastating video emerges from Rolling Fork, Mississippi as possible F5 tornado tears through town — 7 confirmed dead, death toll expected to rise..



pic.twitter.com/qwnD1U5b4I — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 25, 2023