WATCH: Juwan Howard, Chris Webber Reunite To Celebrate Michigan’s Upset Win

After pulling off an upset win against the third-ranked Tennessee Vols, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard found himself face-to-face with an ol’ teammate.

OutKick’s own Trey Wallace caught the moment that Howard embraced former Wolverines teammate Chris Webber to celebrate the victory.

WATCH:

Chris Webber and Juwan Howard celebrating after the Michigan win. pic.twitter.com/OUaiqMY38t — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) March 20, 2022

Photos provided by OutKick’s Trey Wallace

Also seen in the video celebrating with the two was former Fab Five member Ray Jackson.

Though Howard and Webber share contentious moments throughout their years in the spotlight, it was all love in Indy as Michigan advanced to their fifth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.

Howard and Michigan will face off against either (2) Villanova or (7) Ohio State in the upcoming round of March Madness action.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela