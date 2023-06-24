Watch: Is Luke Bryan Publicly Declaring Himself A Philadelphia Eagles Fan?

Videos by OutKick

Country superstar Luke Bryan got the Philadelphia crowd going wild when he started talking about the Eagles during his set on Friday night.

“Everyone say ‘thank you, Luke'” the star singer began. “You know why? Because the [Philadelphia] Eagles pretty much drafted my whole Georgia football team,” he continued as the crowd erupts.

Ever the entertainer, Bryan then played the crowd perfectly by asking what their football chant is. “Fly Eagles Fly or something?” Bryan asked before the presumably drunk crowd erupted into an E-A-G-L-E-S chant.

Despite being a massive country superstar, Luke Bryan has also shown his love of sports as well. He has appeared on various college football shows rockin Georgia Bulldogs jerseys as well as is good friends with Peyton Manning.

Hell – he even has Tim Tebow’s Heisman Trophy!

The Eagles meanwhile will look to return to the Super Bowl this coming season – after losing in crushing fashion against the Chiefs last year.

They’re hoping that their 3 draft picks from Georgia in defensive lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo will help them get there.

And who knows, maybe Luke Bryan will show his support for them by performing the Halftime show!