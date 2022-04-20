WATCH: Freddie Freeman Goes Deep Against The Braves (Again)

The trade to pass the torch from Freddie Freeman to Matt Olson is off to a blazing start this season with Olson hitting over .400, but it seems their old captain doesn’t want them to forget their first love. Freeman just went deep, again, to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The dude just doesn’t stop raking, no matter who’s jersey he rocks.

Maybe that’s why he got a six-year, $162 million from LA? Of course it is.

Freddie Freeman with yet another homer off the Braves. He’s going to give me a hairline like Stephen A

pic.twitter.com/c44Gdsx6jM — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) April 20, 2022

If we’re being real, the Dodgers didn’t need Freddie Freeman. They’re almost building rosters the way George Steinbrenner did with the Yankees in the 90’s and early 2000’s. Oh, your team is leans against long term contracts for 32-year-old super stars? Ours doesn’t. The Dodgers now have more talent than everyone and also managed to build reliable assets every year out that farm system.

That’s partly why the Dodgers ended up with players like Max Scherzer and Trae Turner via trade ahead of last year’s deadline, and now they get to enjoy Freddie Freeman the next six seasons. Freeman is hitting .304 with two homers and seven RBI over his first 46 at-bats with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers currently sit in a tie for first with the surprisingly good Rockies team at 8-3, but we all know it’s only a matter of time before Freeman and company smother the division with talent.