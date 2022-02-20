in NASCAR, Sports

WATCH: Final Lap At Daytona Xfinity Race Ends With Insane Crash For Myatt Snider

NASCAR driver Myatt Snider was at the center of the craziest highlight of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

Fiery wreckage ensued on the race’s final lap — in full display for the live broadcast. Snider’s car began to go horizontal on the track and was lifted off the ground, onto the fencing at the track.

WATCH:

Snider’s car was torn to bits and the engine was ripped out from the chassis, according to Snider. The driver, fortunately, walked away from the accident unscathed.

Fellow NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace and NBA legend Michael Jordan were seen next to the site of the crash. Wallace shared photos on Twitter of the damage done to the fence, observed from his seating at Daytona International Speedway.

Rookie driver Austin Hill earned the victory on Saturday. The 64th Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday.

