WATCH: Final Lap At Daytona Xfinity Race Ends With Insane Crash For Myatt Snider

Videos by OutKick

NASCAR driver Myatt Snider was at the center of the craziest highlight of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

Fiery wreckage ensued on the race’s final lap — in full display for the live broadcast. Snider’s car began to go horizontal on the track and was lifted off the ground, onto the fencing at the track.

WATCH:

Michael Jordan and that other guy had a front row seat for that crazy wreck at #Daytona. pic.twitter.com/aXdJsMKCwd — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) February 20, 2022

Snider’s car was torn to bits and the engine was ripped out from the chassis, according to Snider. The driver, fortunately, walked away from the accident unscathed.

Fellow NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace and NBA legend Michael Jordan were seen next to the site of the crash. Wallace shared photos on Twitter of the damage done to the fence, observed from his seating at Daytona International Speedway.

Glad @MyattSnider is okay! Crazy wreck right in front of us. Scary stuff pic.twitter.com/68nSCemwdV — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 20, 2022

Rookie driver Austin Hill earned the victory on Saturday. The 64th Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela