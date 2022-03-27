Watch: Fan’s Attempt To Catch Home Run Ball During Rockies-Rangers Game Was Total Trash

During Rangers’ Josh Smith at-bat in the Colorado Rockies–Texas Rangers game on Saturday, the infielder hit a home in the eighth inning that sent a fan barreling into some trash.

The unlucky fan tried to go for Smith’s game-tying home run of Saturday’s Cactus League contest in Arizona when the ball landed in the grass beyond the outfield fence.

As one fan got seemed to get a hand on the ball, the fan was stopped short by a trash can — the clip can be seen below.

also, y'all the fan trying to catch the ball. 😭 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 26, 2022

The two teams took to Twitter to make light of the situation, though. The Rockies replied to the video saying, “ANYTHING FOR THE BALL.” The Rangers want a word with the person who put that trash can there.

can we have a word with the person who put that trash can there? — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 26, 2022

It seems like everyone is OK, thankfully!

“Only thing that was hurt was their pride,” the Rangers tweeted.

only thing that was hurt was their pride — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 26, 2022

The Rangers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CDT before traveling to face the Seattle Mariners on Monday at 3:10 p.m. CDT.

