WATCH: Freddie Freeman Goes Yard In First At-Bat Against Atlanta Braves

Freddie Freeman is delivering pure heartache to Braves fans.

In his first at-bat against his former team — and reigning MLB champs — Freedom recorded his first home run as a Los Angeles Dodger after blasting a Huascar Ynoa pitch deep left.

Chavez Ravine ate up the vengeful score while Braves fans steeped in the 12 seasons of memories with Freeman in a Braves jersey.

Freeman felt the emotions coming into Monday’s NL matchup.

“Emotions are running big time,” Freeman told the media before the game. “A lot of people that know me, it’s emotional for me. I’m just happy to be able to see all the guys. We won a championship together last year.” 

Los Angeles gained a 1-0 advantage over the Braves.

