Watch: Dismal ‘Fair’ Call Costs The Mets A Key Run

MLB umpires do a great job overall but today’s call in Mets vs. Braves has us scratching our heads. Watch this ball off the bat of Dansby Swanson third base umpire Chad Fairchild called fair.

We don’t know what the fix is…it just needs fixing.

Dansby Swanson gets a double on a ball that clearly went foul but it's not a reviewable play. pic.twitter.com/zkkxEvb2jM — Baseball Dugout (@baseballdugout_) May 3, 2022

The man is standing right there…how do you miss that call? And it’s not even like that baseball was struck exceptionally well to where the umpire would have difficulty judging its location while attempting to maneuver out the path of the baseball — this call has to be made correctly, or at the very least remedied. Unfortunately, reviews aren’t available for this type of play.

This error in judgment would later cost the Mets a run as Travis Demeritte would score Adam Duvall on a sac-fly from third the following at-bat. Turns out the ball does lie in baseball.

One day replay can be properly implemented in Major League Baseball without taking 10 minutes per review. The NFL sped their process up, why can’t baseball to make sure plays like this don’t happen?