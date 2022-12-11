WATCH: Derrick Henry Gets Blasted In One Of The Hardest Hits Of 2022

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry took one heck of a shot on Sunday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That’s the kind of hit that you can feel through your television set and into tomorrow morning.

However, that shot wasn’t just a piece of highlight reel fodder, it also marked a turning point in the game.

On 1st and 10 on the Jacksonville 37-yard line, Ryan Tannehill hit Henry with a short pass. Henry reached the first down marker and powered through a defender before taking a textbook trucking courtesy of linebacker Shaquille Quarterman.

That hit caused Henry to cough up the ball directly into the arms of teammate Josh Allen — not that one — who was back to the races the other way.

The turnover gave Jacksonville the ball down 13-14. It only took a few plays for Trevor Lawrence and company to march down the field and just inside the red zone.

The sophomore key hit Zay Jones with a 20-yard pass to the endzone.

The pass was initially ruled incomplete but reversed upon review. After that touchdown, the Jaguars were off to the races. They took a 20-14 lead into halftime and added another 13 points in the third quarter.

As for Derrick Henry, despite the fumble — although you try hanging on the ball while taking a shot like that — he has had a solid day, at least to start.

Through the first half alone, the Titans‘ star running back put up over 100 rushing yards plus a touchdown.

That’s the 7th career time he has racked up more than 100 rushing yards in the opening half of a game. It’s also the third time he’s done it against the Jaguars, per ESPN Stats & Info.

However, after that hit from Quarterman and the sudden offensive surge from the Jags, Henry’s production tapered off.

