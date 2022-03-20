WATCH: CNN+ Talent Rex Chapman Pays Tribute To Dead Coach, Who Is Still Alive

Dedicated to Pete Gillen (1947 – )
Switch Rex Chapman’s iPhone out with a microphone and he’ll show you why it’s better to steer from his original content.
(Congrats, CNN+)
Appearing alongside a panel of CBS broadcasters on Saturday to delve into the March Madness slate of games, Chapman’s commentary led to a major folly when he spoke on the former Providence and Virginia Cavaliers coach, Pete Gillen.
Reflecting back on Gillen’s run, Chapman decided to throw in a last-minute R.I.P. to the former coach … who happens to still be alive and well at 74.
Making matters worse is Gillen’s current employment with CBS, which likely explains the confused reactions facing Chapman after his ill-timed tribute.
WATCH:
As reported by OutKick’s Bobby Burack, CBS / Turner signed Chapman to cover the NCAA tournament and produce original content for CNN’s streaming service, CNN+.
Chapman’s pedigree for producing digital material includes quoting viral content and the occasional pander to the woke mob.
“Again, unless Jemele Hill is interested, I can’t think of a worse addition to the March Madness team than this guy,” noted Burack.
Rex Chapman’s Broadcasting Career (2022-2022)
Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela