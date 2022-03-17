WATCH: Clay Travis Picks His Sure-Fire Team To Reach The Final Four

OutKick founder Clay Travis joined FOX Bet Live to pick which top seed in the tournament will be a sure-fire bet to make it to the Final Four.

After a dominant run last March, Gonzaga’s back in the dance this year to get the job done and rebound from a loss to Baylor in the tourney’s final game.

WATCH:

Gonzaga (3/1) to win NCAA tournament? 🤔@ClayTravis: "I believe this is the year they go to the Final Four, they cut down the nets in New Orleans…If you're going to pick a 1 or 2-seed, the Zags should be your pick." pic.twitter.com/HVBNJczorX — FOX Bet Live (@FOXBetLive) March 16, 2022

“If you’re going to pick a favorite, meaning a one seed or a two seed, I think the Zags are the best pick out there,” Clay stated.

“Their numbers are not as good as last year… but the rest of the teams around them are nowhere near as talented as the collection of talent and teams from last year,” Clay added, giving credit to coach Mark Few and company for their 26-3 season.

“And there’s something to be said for the progression that we have seen from this Mark Few team. … Early on, Gonzaga making the tournament was a big deal.

“They couldn’t ever put things together after that initial run with Dan Monson. Look at what they’ve done the past few years: they’ve dominated, 15-4 overall, with nearly a 10-point differential in points and they’ve been to two Final Fours.

“I believe this is the year they go to the Final Four again, except this year they cut down the nets in New Orleans. If you are going to pick a one or two seed, the Zags should be your pick. Although, the University of Tennessee is actually the best bet to win the tournament.”

