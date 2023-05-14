WATCH: Bryce Harper Snaps At Rockies Reliever, Leading to Bench-Clearing Brawl

Videos by OutKick

If you’re going to bark at Phillies’ Bryce Harper, expect a response.

Colorado Rockies reliever Jake Bird ruffled some feathers after jawing at Bryce Harper in the seventh inning at Coors Field on Sunday.

Bird pestered Harper as he finished the inning, keeping the Rockies’ 4-0 lead strong over the Phillies. Harper retaliated by charging Bird — prompting both teams to clear the benches and keep the two separated in the skirmish.

WATCH for yourself below:

Benches have cleared in the Rockies-Phillies game



(via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/2nSBv4OzVb — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 14, 2023

To be fair, Harper was getting worked up in the dugout, which eventually caught Bird’s attention. The Rockies reliever started to clap his hands and stuck his tongue out to mock Harper.

The Phillies star and two-time NL MVP has been steadily recovering since re-joining the team on May 2 following Tommy John surgery.

In the end, neither side got physical. Harper had to be cooled down by teammates and third base coach Dusty Wathan. Harper and Bird were ejected from Sunday’s contest, which the Rockies held on to win at 4-0.

DENVER, CO – MAY 14: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs on the field as the benches clear in the seventh inning of a game at Coors Field on May 14, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

It ended up being a classic scuffle where it appeared more serious than it is, but the Phillies need Harper at full health and in the lineup on a daily basis. It will be interesting to see if the MLB doles out any punishment for this.