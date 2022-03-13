WATCH: Boxer Rushed To Hospital After Being Completely Knocked Out Of Ring

Videos by OutKick

Boxer Michael Conlan was taken to a hospital on Saturday night after a punch from Leigh Wood sent him out of the ring during the brutal knockout loss in the 12th round at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

While Wood clinched the victory in the final round in a comeback fashion, ESPN reports his finish was overshadowed by immediate concern for Conlan, who fell backward through the ropes and off the ring apron.

ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE ACTION WOOD SCORES THE KNOCKDOWN 😳#WOODCONLAN pic.twitter.com/zD3HowRQ3n — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 12, 2022

Ringside footage of Leigh Wood’s KO of Michael Conlan shows it was in fact a punch that ended it … What a fight, credit to both men, fight of the year so far for me.



Prayers with Mick and hope he’s ok 🙏#WoodConlan pic.twitter.com/snCvcT1UTq — The Fite Zone 🥊🤼‍♂️ (@TheFiteZone) March 13, 2022

Boxing reporter Nick Peet said Conlan was awake and responsive backstage before Conlan tweeted later Saturday that he was “all good,” and congratulated Wood on the win.

For 33-year-old Wood (26-2, 16 KOs), the late win during the WBA World Featherweight Title fight is the second win to come in a late fashion after he produced an upset to stop China’s Xu Can in the final round last year in his first world title fight, ESPN reports.

Leigh Wood (white shorts) knocks out Michael Conlan (green shorts) during the WBA World Featherweight Title fight between Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on March 12, 2022, in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images).

“I hit him with everything, but he’s so tough,” Wood said. “I’m just thinking about Mick now. It was a bad knockout.”

ESPN reports Conlan controlled much of the fight and nearly took the title in the opening round — even knocking Wood down in the first round — but Wood recovered and floored Conlan late in the 11th round and resumed his attack in the 12th.

Watched the fight, I definitely need to run it back! Up on the cards & 11th was a slip, fatigue was kicking in & I was caught on the temple with a good shot I didn’t see. Respect @itsLeighWood congrats again, your a tough fucker 🤣 but let’s run it back @EddieHearn #CityGround — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) March 13, 2022

The loss was the first for 30-year-old Conlan, who is now 16-1 (8 KOs). Additional clips of the exchange can be seen below:

wood catches him with a left hook and puts him out, conlan just swings randomly and backs up into the ropes pic.twitter.com/TAYbnQ3XfM — Josh Booth (@joshu_booth) March 13, 2022

