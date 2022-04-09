WATCH: Benches Clear Between Brewers, Cubs After Andrew McCutchen Is Hit By Pitch

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs came to fight on Saturday, regardless of the scoreboard’s one-sided battle.

With the Cubs up 9-0 at the top of the eighth, Milwaukee’s Andrew McCutchen took a 93 mph pitch from Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson, which set the Brewers DH off.

Benches clear in the Brewers-Cubs game after Andrew McCutchen is hit by a pitch.



After taking the shot to the hip, McCutchen stared down the indifferent Thompson and threw some frenzied words in return.

The scene escalated as Cubs catcher Willson Contreras got in on the moment, trailing McCutchen and returning the verbal jabs, prompting the benches to perk up and jump on the field for potential extracurricular activity. Chicago’s Jason Heyward bolted to McCutchen’s defense and attracted both benches to clash near first.

Thompson was canned from the game after the hit on McCutchen.

Aside from having to cool down a heated McCutchen, the scene ended with players returning to both sides to finish off the 9-0 Cubs win.

