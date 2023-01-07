WATCH: Ashli Babbitt’s Mom Arrested By The Same Capitol Police Force Responsible For Daughter’s Death Two Years Ago

The mother of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was arrested in Washington, D.C., Friday — exactly two years to the day and in the same location — where her daughter was tragically killed by a Capitol police officer.

Babbitt’s Mom was back at the scene of her daughter’s death to attend a memorial service, when ironically, she was arrested by the same police force responsible for her daughter dying that day.

Police said the group of about 20 people did not have permission to demonstrate on Capitol grounds and that they were illegally blocking traffic.

Video footage of the incident shows Babbitt’s mother, Micki Witthoeft, 58, being arrested by police.

“A woman in the group was given multiple warnings to get out of the road,” police said in a statement. “Instead of getting out of the road, the woman refused to leave, turned around with her hands behind her back, and asked to be arrested.”

Witthoeft was processed and released on Friday and received a citation to appear in court at a later date.

Babbitt was the only fatality during the Capitol riots.

Police officer Michael Byrd shot Babbitt, an unarmed 35-year-old veteran, in the shoulder as she tried to climb through a window into the Speaker of the House’s lobby on January 6, 2021. She later died at the hospital.

Witthoeft has staunchly defended her daughter’s actions.

“My daughter was an amazing, energetic, independent, powerful woman. I miss her every day,” she told reporters last year.

Micki Witthoeft, mother of Ashli Babbitt, holds a photograph of her late daughter who was killed in the January 6 insurrection. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The grieving mother claimed Babbitt was “murdered by a careless, reckless” Capitol Police officer.

“My daughter was a proud American patriot,” Witthoeft said. “She served this country her whole adult life. She loved God, America and loved her family.”

Witthoeft also claimed that Capitol Police operate with impunity.

“I think most of America does not know the Capitol police department is not subject to transparency. They are another arm of Congress and don’t answer to an external review like every other police department in this country.”

