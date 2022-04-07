Watch: Albert Pujols Makes His Return To St. Louis, Receives A Standing Ovation

Albert Pujols, otherwise known as “The Machine,” has finally made his return to St. Louis as a member of the Cardinals. Pujols announced this would be his final season on the field, so we’re happy to see the future Hall of Famer receive the send-off he deserves. Watch:

The Machine is back HOME! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/KYAYY8J9S4 — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) April 7, 2022

It’s never easy when business pulls such a great partnership apart like it did in the offseason of 2011 when Pujols signed a 10-year, $254 million deal with the Los Angeles Angeles — however, the three-time MVP and 10-time All-Star managed to find a way back into Cardinals’ red in time for what everyone expects to be the final seasons for both Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright. All the Cardinals legends want to go out together, it seems.

Chills.