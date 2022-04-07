in MLB

Watch: Albert Pujols Makes His Return To St. Louis, Receives A Standing Ovation

updated

Albert Pujols, otherwise known as “The Machine,” has finally made his return to St. Louis as a member of the Cardinals. Pujols announced this would be his final season on the field, so we’re happy to see the future Hall of Famer receive the send-off he deserves. Watch:

It’s never easy when business pulls such a great partnership apart like it did in the offseason of 2011 when Pujols signed a 10-year, $254 million deal with the Los Angeles Angeles — however, the three-time MVP and 10-time All-Star managed to find a way back into Cardinals’ red in time for what everyone expects to be the final seasons for both Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright. All the Cardinals legends want to go out together, it seems.

Chills.

Albert PujolsMLBSt. Louis Cardinals

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here