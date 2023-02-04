Watch: 7th Grader, JJ Franks, Drains Half-Court Shot For $10,000 Win

Videos by OutKick

I guarantee this is the best thing that you’ll see today, and it’s courtesy of 7th grader JJ Franks.

7th-grader in North Dakota makes half-court shot to win $10Khttps://t.co/XzUH3faDRd pic.twitter.com/H4mAzKCXAZ — KTIV News Four (@ktivnews) February 2, 2023

JJ FRANKS HAD TO MAKE 4 SHOTS IN 25 SECONDS

Yes, that’s JJ Franks, a 7th grader in tiny Minot, North Dakota throwing up the Hail Mary of a half-court shot that landed him $10,000.

The daunting task happened earlier this week during a basketball game at Bishop Ryan Catholic school. David had to make a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot in order to win the big bucks. Oh, and he only had 25 seconds to do so.

And just like that, he became the coolest kid in school.

Davis saw the opportunity and decided to just roll with it. “You only get one shot at that, so if you miss, you miss,” Franks said. A teammate praised Davis’ accomplishment, saying: “That was one in a million, and through the power of God, it went in.”

Heck, even mom was shocked by her son! “The first three, I thought he has some basketball talent, but the last shot, really, I think was maybe more a gift from God than it was some natural talent,” she told the outlet.

Mom can also be proud of JJ for his financial awareness. He said he plans to save the money towards his college fund.

Oh, by the way, you just know that whoever put the $10,000 on the line absolutely did not expect that they’d actually be paying it out. A 7th grader to pull all that off? Yes he did.