Washington’s Starting Quarterback Job Is Sam Howell’s To Lose

So, it’s going to be Sam Howell for the Washington Commanders.

What seemed like a backup plan when last season ended, then became became a plan more and more people accepted before free agency and the draft, and looked like the plan that was actually going to be the path during the offseason program and camps, is now nearly sealed.

The Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback job is Howell’s to lose. This according to multiple NFL sources both in and outside Washington.

Those sources say there are limited scenarios under which Howell won’t be the starter when the Commanders begin the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Arizona Cardinals:

Howell gets injured, which obviously changes everything. Howell completely melts down in the next couple of weeks, starting with a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Friday and dual practices against the Baltimore Ravens next week. And Jacoby Brissett, who signed with the Commanders with an eye on winning the starting job, suddenly begins to play like Patrick Mahomes.

Barring those scenarios … Howell will be the guy.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14), left, drops back to pass during day three at the Washington Commanders training camp at Commanders Park on July 28, 2023 in Ashburn, VA. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

All Signs Point To Sam Howell

The Commanders aren’t saying this. Coach Ron Rivera is not saying this.

But even the signs that seemed somewhat clear before the start of training camp have become more focused in on Howell as the starter, observers say.

This may sound strange to anyone who has been paying attention to the Commanders lately. That’s because early in camp and again late last week, the offense struggled mightily and Howell was responsible for his share of that.

“Inconsistent,” one source said.

Quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett #12 and Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders look to pass during training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center on July 28, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Jacoby Brissett Is Commanders Backup Plan

Then, on Monday, the Commanders gave first-team repetitions in practice to Brissett for the first time since training camp opened. It looked from afar like perhaps change was brewing.

Except Rivera made sure everyone knew it was just a routine switch rather than a seismic shift.

“At some point he’s going to have to work with them,” Rivera said of Brissett’s work with the first-team, “just so he gets to know them and they get to know him.

“We started talking about that the last couple days, trying to figure out when would be a good opportunity to do it.”

The layout of Monday’s practice plan lent itself for Brissett to get the work.

“So we went ahead and gave ’em the last couple in each period,” Rivera said.

Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ron Rivera Wants Howell Improvement

Truth is, Howell is a project the Commanders seem more and more committed to carrying out. And the longer they stick with him, the less likely they are to change plans. Even if that includes dealing with the growing pains of starting a quarterback who had 19 passing attempts last year as a rookie.

Rivera has noted that Howell needs to process quicker, meaning he must recognize what’s happening and get the ball to the open receiver quicker. He’s questioned the youngster’s decision-making in real time, asking after especially dubious practice passes why he made a certain throw instead of taking an easier completion.

But amid the questioning and correcting, the Commanders coaching staff seems committed to sticking with Howell.

“He’s growing,” Rivera has told reporters.

And maybe the Commanders believe in Howell because, well, they’re experts at knowing their players. And we’re not.

Maybe they see merit in things such as leadership and huddle presence and work ethic — all of which Howell has apparently showed in abundance. They obviously believe the production will come. And the experience that is lacking will come.

All Howell needs is time.

Quarterback Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on January 08, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Commanders Will Game Plan

But there’s always the caveat. There’s always the next hurdle Howell must clear.

That means not letting the moment be too big for him when he plays Cleveland. The Browns have a great pass rush (if they play) and the Commanders have a young and new offensive line. But Washington coaches are actually going to game plan for the game to give Howell and the offense the best chance to succeed.

Then will come Howell needing to practice as if he has a plan and a purpose against the Ravens defense that is always eager to compete — even in practices.

The feeling among observers is if Howell shows he can belong in those moments the announcement on the Commanders starting quarterback would not be far behind.

And announcement many NFL people believe is almost nearly decided.

