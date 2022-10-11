Horrible Targeting Decision Proves The Rule Is An Absolute Joke

The targeting call against Washington State offensive lineman Grant Stephens has been upheld.

Stephens was ejected during a Saturday night loss to USC after he threw a massive block against a Trojans defender.

To anyone with functioning eyes, it looked like a tough but fair block. The refs disagreed and he was tossed for targeting.

they ejected 76 for targeting I mean seriously 🙄 pic.twitter.com/O9OD8y3DAt — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 9, 2022

Now, the appeal to the PAC-12 has been denied, and Stephens will have to miss the first half of the Oregon game.

It turns out throwing blocks in the PAC-12 is apparently no longer allowed.

#WSU appealed a targeting penalty that went against G Grant Stephens in the second half at #USC. The targeting call was upheld, so Stephens will be sidelined for the first half vs. #OSU. — Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) October 10, 2022

The targeting rule in college football is out of control. It’s totally and completely out of control. How are calls like this one upheld upon review?

Some might argue Stephens blindsided him, but that’s not even true. You can see they were starting to square up right before contact.

Washington State lineman Grant Stephens tossed on horrible targeting call against USC. The call was upheld on review. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SharpFootball/status/1578936326657044480)

Even if Stephens did catch a guy with his guard down, why would he be ejected for that? We’re talking about football.

It’s a violent sport and blocking is a huge part of it. If you can’t block, why even bother allowing tackling. We might as well just save time and put the flags on.

The people in charge need to get this nonsense figured out before more players and games are impacted. That wasn’t targeting when Grant Stephens threw the block. It’s that simple, and the fact it was upheld is embarrassing for the college football world.