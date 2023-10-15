Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. Now 2023 Heisman Favorite After Balling Up Oregon In Week 7

Videos by OutKick

After defeating the Oregon Ducks 36-33 in a matchup between undefeated Pac-12 action Saturday, Washington Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. became a MASSIVE favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

Big time change in Heisman Trophy odds, according to @FDSportsbook



Michael Penix Jr. leading the way, while Caleb Williams drops to +4000. pic.twitter.com/VCSSzfj01q — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 15, 2023

Reigning Heisman-winning QB, Caleb Williams from Southern California, suffered his 1st loss of the year Saturday at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Williams threw a career-high 3 INTs and only 1 TD in a 48-20 loss in South Bend.

Regardless, Penix is on the national radar after this week. He completed 22-of-37 passes for 302 yards with 4 TDs, 1 INT and a 89.2 QBR vs. Oregon Saturday. Also, Penix strung together a game-winning drive with 1:38 remaining. He capped it off by connecting with Huskies WR Rome Odunze for a TD throw.

Washington Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr., and 2023 Heisman favorite, stands in the pocket against Oregon at Husky Stadium. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The 6th-year senior has battled injuries throughout his college career. While playing for the Indiana Hoosiers from 2018-21, Penix tore his ACL twice. Once as a true freshman in 2018 and a second time after six games in 2020.

But, the young man is balling this season. Through his first six games, Penix is 3rd nationally in passer rating (189.9), 4th in passing TDs (20), and 2nd in adjusted yards per attempt with only 3 INTs.

Penix Jr. passes against the Ducks at Autzen Stadiumin Eugene, Oregon. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Washington ranked 7th in the AP poll entering Saturday’s game against Oregon. Plus, the Pac-12 has been surprisingly strong this season. Meaning, there’s an outside chance a one-win Pac-12 team could make the College Football Playoff.

The Huskies have four more ranked conference opponents left on their schedule: USC, Utah, Oregon State, and Washington State. Washington winning the Pac-12 and fighting for a berth in the CFP only improves Penix’s Heisman Trophy resume.

