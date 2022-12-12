Washington Post Misreports Argentina’s Black Population In Race-Bait Hit Piece

Note: The Washington Post says it’s not a satirical publication.

The Washington Post would like you to reconsider Argentina’s soccer team’s success in the 2022 World Cup. The Post questions if the team can truly celebrate success with a “lack of black representation” on the squad.

The article declared the team a “black erasure.” An associate professor at the University of Texas at El Paso called Erika Denise Edwards penned the column.

Edwards provided little critical thinking. In fact, she erroneously reported the one detail she used to support her thesis. Originally, the piece stated that one percent of the Argentina population is black and thereby anything less than one percent of black players is racist.

That was the basis of the entire race-bait. However, Edwards failed to report the consensus accurately. The article has since updated its link with the following editing error atop the story:

“Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this piece noted that roughly one percent of the Argentinian population was Black according to a 2010 government released census. While the number of Black people cited was accurate, the percentage was actually far less than one percent and the piece has been amended to state that.”

Error

So, black people make up “far less than one percent” of the Argentina population. Perhaps a better question would be why aren’t there any Germans or Russians on the Argentina soccer team?

The Washington Post opinion piece complaining that there are no black players on Argentina’s team has been corrected after the fact, to note that “far less than 1%” of the Argentine population is black. https://t.co/G7B5BO8LJO pic.twitter.com/kSBhjTRoV9 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) December 12, 2022

Edwards appears to have looked up the teams competing for the World Cup, counted how many black players exist on each and printed an article condemning Argentina for its whiteness.

Publishing a story around a baseless premise with faulty data is often the case of manifesting a conclusion before scouring the facts. We suspect that practice took place here.

Corporate press

See, the Post was so determined to post a race bait that no one in the building bothered to learn about the black population in Argentina before declaring an “underrepresentation” on the nation’s soccer team.

The above demonstrates the issue with the current iteration of the press. If not a quota, there’s an innate motivation to racialize each subject matter.

And there’s no more reckless outlet than the Washington Post.

Washington Post Misreports Black Population in Argentina In Hit Piece.

Last week, the paper published an investigation into Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” programming. Unsurprisingly, the outlet found the program racist.

The Washington Post argues that there are too many white men named “Mike,” serving as shark experts on Discovery. Moreover, the piece accused the white dudes of using their privilege to peddle “negative messages” about sharks.

White men are racist against sharks, reports the Washington Post. As is Argentina’s soccer team playing in a country with a black population of “far less than one percent.”

Again, Democracy Dies in Dumbness.