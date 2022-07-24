Washington Nationals’ Victor Robles Turns Up The Clown Factor

Some theatrics never hurt anyone.
Washington Nationals’ Victor Robles gave a small spat with Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner extra legs on Sunday after showcasing a new look intended to troll MB after he called Robles a “clown.”
VICTOR ROBLES ADMIRES HIS HOME RUN IN A BLOWOUT LOSS, MADISON BUMGARNER PROMPTLY CALLS HIM ‘A CLOWN’
As the Nats were en route to a bad 7-2 loss against the D-Backs on Saturday, Robles hit a solo score off Bumgarner in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to five. The score, however, appeared like a walk-off game-winner to Robles, who stayed at home and admired the hit — holding his running around bases until the ball landed in the stands.
Bumgarner followed up in the post-game by calling Robles a clown, which inadvertently inspired Sunday’s look: a red nose fit for a bozo on Robles’ face.
“He’s a clown. Golly,” Bumgarner told reporters. “No shame. Like, it’s 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year and you act like Barry Bonds breaking the record. Clean it up. I don’t care about giving up the run. Hell, we won 7-2, 8-2, whatever it was. It’s frustrating. I’m the old grumpy guy, I know, but that type of stuff — that didn’t used to happen. That’s ridiculous.”
Robles answered back. “It seems like he calls everybody a clown that actually has a big hit or home run against him,” Robles commented. “If he doesn’t want anyone hitting a home run against him or having any issues with that, then just strike people out or make better pitches to where he doesn’t have to worry about that.”
