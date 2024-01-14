Arizona Head Coach Jedd Fisch Heading To Washington, Taking Over For Kalen DeBoer In Another Quick Coaching Hire

Videos by OutKick

After just two days without a coach, Washington has tabbed Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch to takeover for Ken DeBoer, who recently accepted the Alabama job.

According to Bruce Feldman, the new Washington coach agreed to a seven-year deal that will pay Fisch $7.75 million per season.

Now that Washington is headed to the Big Ten, it was imperative that the program keep its momentum, coming off the national championship appearance. The decision to hire Fisch was filled with a few interesting caveats.

Former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb wanted the job, but was passed over and will join Kalen DeBoer in Tuscaloosa. Once Kansas head coach Lance Leipold posted on social media that he was excited for the 2024 season, there was only one candidate left on the board, and that was Jedd Fisch.

This is a massive blow for the Arizona program, which finished 11th in the final poll that was released last week. A move to the Big 12 was on the way for the Wildcats, and now they will be looking for a heard coach in the middle of January.

As for Jedd Fisch and the Washington job, this is a really nice hire for the Huskies. After DeBoer left for Alabama, this became a rebuilding job for whomever took the position, especially losing Michael Penix and a number of players to the portal.

Recruiting Calendar Is Key To These Quick Hires

Gone are the days of a coaching search taking two weeks to fill, especially in this new era of college football. The transfer portal, along with the February signing period makes it imperative to get the hire done quickly.

So, with Jedd Fisch taking over in Washington, this now gives him ample time to recruit the players who have entered the portal, along with potentially bringing his own quarterback.

But, in the grand scheme of college football, Fisch was one of the hottest names in the country during the 2023 season. Now, he’ll get to coach in the Big Ten, and will likely attract some top talent to come with him.

One of the most interesting scenarios of how this has all played out is the timing. It took Alabama less than 48 hours to find a replacement for Nick Saban, and now Washington has done the same. The recruiting calendar and transfer portal obviously is the most important part of this timing.

Now, Arizona is on the clock, with Washington having found its replacement. Let the crazy world of coaching hires continue.