Washington Football Legend Charley Taylor Dies At 80

Legendary Washington Redskins receiver Charley Taylor passed away on Saturday. He was 80.

Drafted as a running back by Washington in 1964 out of Arizona State, Taylor was converted to wide receiver in 1966, and the two-time first-round pick (NFL, AFL) quickly caught on.

In his first two years as Washington’s running back, Taylor ran for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns. In his third season, increased involvement in the offense as a receiver led Taylor to produce 1,119 receiving yards, 72 catches, and twelve touchdowns that year.

By the end of his 13 years, Taylor amassed 649 catches for 9,110 yards and 79 touchdowns. His 649 receptions became an NFL record. Taylor was selected to eight Pro Bowls. He was a member of the 1984 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.

Taylor continued his career in Washington as the wide receivers coach between 1982-93.

Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder released a statement on Saturday mourning Taylor’s passing.

“He represented the organization with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach. Charley was a great man and will be sorely missed by all.”

The football world today is celebrating the life and career of Charley Taylor. A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 1984, Taylor died Saturday. He was 80.#HOFForever | @Commanders pic.twitter.com/34piBi199x — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 20, 2022

