Washington Coach Agrees To Huge Extension With The Huskies

Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer has agreed to a significant extension with the program.
The first-year coach of the Huskies has agreed to an extension that will run through the 2028 season, according to a release from the school.
DeBoer has led the Huskies to a 9-2 record in his first year with the program.
DeBoer will now earn a salary of $4.2 million in 2023, and he’ll earn $100,000 annual raises, along with retention bonuses for the duration of the deal.
In the two years before DeBoer arrived on campus, the Huskies went a disappointing 7-9. In 2021, the team was a terrible 4-8 and trending in the wrong direction.
In his first year, he has the Huskies rolling through the PAC-12 and primed and ready for a significant bowl bid.
When you win in college football, you get rewarded with new deals and big money. That’s where DeBoer now finds himself.
It might just be one successful year with the Huskies, but there’s now doubt Kalen DeBoer is going in the right direction. He’s also now earning a ton of money. You just love to see guys who earn some success get their money. Definitely great news for Washington fans ahead of the WSU game.
Good record so far but what ever happened to demonstrating consistency? For every great coach like Bryan Kelly that can keep his program competitive and winning year after year. You have 15 Gene Chiziks that only have one good year and are never able to sustain or repeat it. Seems nowadays the coaches nor the players in the pros are held to this standard…
Yeah I don’t get the extensions and raises for having a single decent season. I mean look no further than Texas A&M, Jimbo was already on a 10 year $100million contract. He goes 9-1 in 2020 and gets a raise and an extension…think A&M is regretting that right about now?