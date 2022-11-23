Washington Coach Agrees To Huge Extension With The Huskies

Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer has agreed to a significant extension with the program.

The first-year coach of the Huskies has agreed to an extension that will run through the 2028 season, according to a release from the school.

DeBoer has led the Huskies to a 9-2 record in his first year with the program.

DeBoer will now earn a salary of $4.2 million in 2023, and he’ll earn $100,000 annual raises, along with retention bonuses for the duration of the deal.

Kalen DeBoer's new 2023 salary will be $4.2 million — a $1 million raise — increasing by $100,000 each year after. He's also due a $500k retention bonus if still head coach on March 15, 2024 and March 15, 2026; and a $1 mil bonus if still head coach on March 15, 2028. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) November 22, 2022

In the two years before DeBoer arrived on campus, the Huskies went a disappointing 7-9. In 2021, the team was a terrible 4-8 and trending in the wrong direction.

In his first year, he has the Huskies rolling through the PAC-12 and primed and ready for a significant bowl bid.

When you win in college football, you get rewarded with new deals and big money. That’s where DeBoer now finds himself.

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer agrees to a contract extension. His new deal runs through 2028. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It might just be one successful year with the Huskies, but there’s now doubt Kalen DeBoer is going in the right direction. He’s also now earning a ton of money. You just love to see guys who earn some success get their money. Definitely great news for Washington fans ahead of the WSU game.