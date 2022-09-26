Washington Fan Appears To Throw A Beer At Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The bitter taste of defeat.

Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts showed up to win against division rival Washington, nearly shutting out their opponent with a commanding 24-8 win.

The Eagles offense carved up the Commanders’ secondary, and one attendee at FedEx Field was so upset with Philadelphia’s win that they threw a can of beer at Hurts as he walked off the field and into the players’ tunnel.

Hurts was also showered with MVP chants after his strong Week 3 performance.

WATCH:

Jalen Hurts comes off the field to MVP chants. And some bozo hits him with a full beer. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/wAhXkKGkiQ — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) September 25, 2022

Hurts completed 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns.

Philly wideouts AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 13 catches and 254 receiving yards.

DEVONTA SMITH MOSSED HIM



WHAT A CATCH 🤯



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/eU0pzwodzM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2022

AJ BROWN GOT 🆙 AND MADE THE CATCH 😳



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/3WTq1MA1sb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 25, 2022

The Eagles and Hurts continue to be one of the greatest surprises of the new season: off to a 3-0 start and playing like one of the better NFL offenses.