Washington Fan Appears To Throw A Beer At Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The bitter taste of defeat.
Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts showed up to win against division rival Washington, nearly shutting out their opponent with a commanding 24-8 win.
The Eagles offense carved up the Commanders’ secondary, and one attendee at FedEx Field was so upset with Philadelphia’s win that they threw a can of beer at Hurts as he walked off the field and into the players’ tunnel.
Hurts was also showered with MVP chants after his strong Week 3 performance.
WATCH:
Hurts completed 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns.
Philly wideouts AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 13 catches and 254 receiving yards.
The Eagles and Hurts continue to be one of the greatest surprises of the new season: off to a 3-0 start and playing like one of the better NFL offenses.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
One CommentLeave a Reply
What a great job by that rent-a-cop in the yellow shirt to just glance up and not make any attempt to get to the “fan” who threw that beer. And people wonder why the company said rent-a-cop works for is known as the “Clown Show Club”?