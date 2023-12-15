Washington Doctor Faces Discipline For Saying Healthy Children Don’t Need To Get COVID Vaccines

Videos by OutKick

COVID authoritarians aren’t slowing down, just two weeks away from 2024. And they’re still coming for doctors who dare criticize the nonsensical “expert” consensus.

Four licensed doctors, including Renata Moon, are suing the Washington Medical Commission for their “COVID-19 misinformation” statement. Unsurprisingly, the state and its medical board have weaponized their COVID policies to enforce unquestioning compliance with their preferred recommendations.

Even on something as obvious as cautioning against vaccinating healthy children.

According to the complaint filed by Moon, she was retaliated against despite having no patient complaints, because of the state’s persecution for her public views.

“Moon, under duress, sought to relinquish her Washington state Medical license, despite having no complaints against her, because she was speaking out against certain COVID public policies,” the complaint reads. “Such as vaccination of healthy children for a disease that was unlikely to have a negative impact on them even if they contracted it.”

This position, for which Moon is facing disciplinary action, is shared by the overwhelming majority of Americans.

An eminently reasonable position, considering the lack of risk to young children, potential side effects and rapidly waning efficacy. No matter what Fauci says.

Anthony Fauci

COVID Persecution Still Affecting Those Who Were Proven Right

The complaint alleges that the key reason why these particular plaintiffs are being investigated is because they disagreed with Washington health officials politically.

“The distinction between the Plaintiffs and other medical professional[s] who were not investigated and charged under the Statement is that plaintiffs dissented politically, scientifically and medically from health officials on various matters related to COVID,” the complaint says. “When threats to Plaintiffs’ licenses and practices by the Commission as well as criticism by politicians and from mainstream and social media personalities could not silence these Plaintiffs, the Commission threatened and took punitive action, based on the Position Statement. This is simply due to Plaintiffs’ disagreement with the mainstream policies for the treatment of COVID-19.”

That’s what is most concerning about the reaction from top public health officials and authorities to COVID: they eliminated the ability of individuals to disagree on the best course of action. Any possible dissent was, and apparently still is, treated as an act of unspeakable violence.

Specifically with regards to vaccinating young children, many countries in Europe never recommended it. Sweden went so far as to restrict those under 30 from getting Moderna’s vaccine. Meanwhile the U.S. CDC demanded that babies as young as six months old get vaccinated and boosted. And then boosted again.

For aligning with top European health officials, doctors in the U.S. face disciplinary measures and public criticism. It’s inexcusable and serves to effectively limit their ability to speak freely with patients and parents.

All for a vaccine that’s reached effectively zero efficacy, even in adults.

It’s yet another entry in an embarrassing period of anti-science zealotry from those who most frequently claim to be following “science.” And it certainly won’t be the last.