Washington Commanders, WR Terry McLaurin Agree To Three-Year, $71M Extension

The Washington Commanders have reached a three-year, $71 million extension with star wideout Terry McLaurin, who was vocal early in the offseason over a new contract.

According to the breaking announcement from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday, the Commanders wide receiver will now be among the top-five highest-paid players at his position.

Commanders’ Terry McLaurin is signing a 3-year extension worth up to $71 million in new money that places him amongst the NFL’s top-five highest-paid WRs, sources tell ESPN. Buddy Baker and Tony Bonagura of Exclusive Sports Group finalized deal today w/ Washington SVP Rob Rogers. pic.twitter.com/9O6nxXzNXd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2022

The Commanders wideout has posted consecutive 1,000+ yards receiving the past two seasons (2020-21). Last season, he led the Commanders in receiving — posting 1,053 yards, five touchdowns and 77 receptions.

McLaurin was one of three marquee names in the WR market, including Philadelphia Eagles’ AJ Brown and San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, to voice their request for a contract extension as 2019 draft picks were due for negotiations.

