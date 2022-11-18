Washington Commanders Will Honor Slain UVA Players With Special Decal

The Washington Commanders will wear a special decal this Sunday to honor three University of Virginia football players that were murdered this past week.
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed while returning from a school field trip on Sunday.
Christopher Jones Jr., a former UVA football player, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Jones had traveled with the players and other students on a field trip to a Washington DC play. Upon returning back to the campus via a chartered bus, Jones began firing, striking five people.
There has been no motive for the shooting.
WASHINGTON WILL HONOR THE UVA PLAYERS WITH SPECIAL DECALS
All of the Commanders’ helmets will have the slain player’s jersey numbers placed on them in the school’s orange and navy blue colors. Washington plays the Houston Texans this Sunday.
Virginia has cancelled their scheduled football game this weekend.
Tributes have been coming in across the sports world to show solidarity for the University’s tragedy.