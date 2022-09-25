Commanders President Personally Promised Jalen Hurts That FedEx Field Is Safer After Eagles QB Nearly Got Crushed

Jalen Hurts saw his career flash before his eyes at FedEx Field last season. As the Eagles return to Washington on Sunday, however, he has been promised that it is much safer in 2022.

Back in January, a group of Philly fans gathered by the visitor’s team tunnel to congratulate Hurts on a win. It ended up resulting in a very dangerous situation that nearly crushed the Eagles signal-caller in the process.

Jalen Hurts has been promised that FedEx Field will not collapse on him again.

According to Adam Schefter, Washington team president Jason Wright personally called the opposing quarterback. He assured him that the stadium will be much safer moving forward. The two got on the phone a few days after the railing collapsed and discussed what happened. They talked for nearly an hour about what could be done to prevent similar accidents in the future.

And it appears as though they have taken proper steps to do so. The stadium, though still one of the worst in the NFL, had some much-needed upgrades installed this year.

On Sunday, Hurts will return to FedEx Field for the first time since the incident. Prior to the game, Washington put in a brand-new, much stronger railing where the whole thing went down last year.

A look at the newer, stronger railing that was put in place at FedEx Field after the old one collapsed in January and nearly hit Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/1t9SliZ2QR — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2022

It is also safe to bet that the team will put additional security in that spot to make sure that fans do not gather, the railing does not collapse, and Hurts does not get crushed.

Will it work? Only time will tell, but for now, it is something.

The entire stadium needs an overhaul, or Washington needs to build an entirely new stadium. So while the Commanders are making sure that they aren’t responsible for a freak accident, career-ending injury, there is still a long way to go.