Washington Commanders Preseason Tickets Are Selling For As Low As $1

For half the price of most McDonald’s value meal items, you can attend a Washington Commanders preseason game … though you’re probably better off with the McChicken.
On Thursday, a ticket vendor by the name of GameTime was selling tickets to attend the Washington Commanders’ preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday for as low as $1.
“GameTime, a secondary ticket platform, reports tickets for Saturday’s preseason game between the Panthers and Commanders at FedEx Field are as cheap as $1,” tweeted sports reporter Daniel Kaplan.
Even if Washington head coach Ron Rivera promised that starters will play for roughly 20 snaps, home fans aren’t showing interest in visiting the infamous FedEx Field — following a trend in Washington of sliding attendance numbers.
REPORT: WASHINGTON COMMANDERS HELD BACK REVENUE OWED TO VISITING TEAMS
After acquiring former Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts starter Carson Wentz, expectations for the Commanders’ upcoming season leaned closer to bullish than in previous seasons. The Commanders also sealed lead wideout Terry McLaurin this offseason with a contract extension — McLaurin remains one of the top wideouts in the NFC.
It finally feels like the Washington offense has an identity, but fans may be sticking to the sidelines until the team can prove to break their streak of sub-par football.
It’s been a while since teams in the NFC East have drawn marquee matchups in the NFL … but this is a new low.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
Why would anyone want to waste a dollar on that mess?
REDSKINS Karen