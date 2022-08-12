Washington Commanders Preseason Tickets Are Selling For As Low As $1

For half the price of most McDonald’s value meal items, you can attend a Washington Commanders preseason game … though you’re probably better off with the McChicken.

On Thursday, a ticket vendor by the name of GameTime was selling tickets to attend the Washington Commanders’ preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday for as low as $1.

“GameTime, a secondary ticket platform, reports tickets for Saturday’s preseason game between the Panthers and Commanders at FedEx Field are as cheap as $1,” tweeted sports reporter Daniel Kaplan.

GameTime, a secondary ticket platform, reports tickets for Saturday's preseason game between the Panthers and Commanders at FedEx Field are as cheap as $1. — Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) August 11, 2022

Even if Washington head coach Ron Rivera promised that starters will play for roughly 20 snaps, home fans aren’t showing interest in visiting the infamous FedEx Field — following a trend in Washington of sliding attendance numbers.

After acquiring former Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts starter Carson Wentz, expectations for the Commanders’ upcoming season leaned closer to bullish than in previous seasons. The Commanders also sealed lead wideout Terry McLaurin this offseason with a contract extension — McLaurin remains one of the top wideouts in the NFC.

GameTime, a secondary ticket platform, reports tickets for Saturday's preseason game between the Panthers and Commanders at FedEx Field are as cheap as $1. — Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) August 11, 2022

It finally feels like the Washington offense has an identity, but fans may be sticking to the sidelines until the team can prove to break their streak of sub-par football.

It’s been a while since teams in the NFC East have drawn marquee matchups in the NFL … but this is a new low.

Tickets should be free until we make the playoffs — 🏆 (@SadWFTFan_) August 11, 2022

Thank you @Browns, for continuing to send the worst season ticket member gifts in the history of sports. pic.twitter.com/1Nf5jNUCUP — JWack (@JaredWackerly) August 11, 2022

The fan turnout for day 2 of Commanders training camp. pic.twitter.com/1gbYxOgnMA — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2022

If you have a ticket to the Panthers vs. Commanders pre-season game and are planning to go, you can get help. Through therapy and a series of hot compounds and cold presses, you can be healed. https://t.co/7Jgl4fUzje — Jim Bloom (@jamesabloom) August 11, 2022

I am with you. Sold my season tickets back when they announced the name change. — Tony (@All4Jesus2022) August 11, 2022

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela