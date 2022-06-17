Washington Commanders Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner Dominates Deadlift

Scott Turner may not yet have Washington’s offense running on all cylinders, but he himself is already a well-oiled machine.

On Thursday afternoon the Commanders’ offensive coordinator went viral after posting video of himself deadlifting the type of weight that’s usually reserved for running backs and tight ends.

Turner, 39, can be seen impressively deadlifting 475 pounds from within the Commanders’ weight room. The lift took place on the same day Washington wrapped up a mandatory 3-day minicamp.

Accompanying Turner’s dominant deadlift was the caption “All we know is WORK!!” What followed was an interesting new hashtag that either Turner, the Washington organization, or both, appear to be attempting to make a trend: #HTTC – “Hail To The Commanders”. And interesting, and likely unpopular, counter to Washington’s previous mantra: “Hail To The Redskins.”

Just prior to and then throughout Turner’s lift, Metallica’s “Don’t Tread On Me” blared through the weight room speakers. Any viewers who were pushing plates in an air condition-less gym in the mid-90s clearly had to be impressed and inspired by Turner’s song of choice.

*Note to the wives of those Washington fans entering their fourth decade on the planet out of shape and suddenly inspired – keep the Icy Hot close.

In the event new quarterback Carson Wentz is unable to carry Washington to the postseason, Turner, the team’s OC since 2020, appears willing and able to carry the franchise on his back.

