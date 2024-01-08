Washington Commanders Fire Head Coach Ron Rivera After Four Losing Seasons

Videos by OutKick

It’s been over for a while for Ron Rivera. All that just happened Monday was a confirmation of what everyone expected.

The Washington Commanders fired their head coach after four seasons — none of them with a winning record.

Rivera turned 62-years-old on the day before he was fired. He was aware he was on his way out, according to an NFL source.

This is obviously not a surprise. And it became official when Commanders owner Josh Harris issued a statement explaining his reasoning and what’s next:

We’ve parted ways with head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/wTKnbgj0GU — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2024

Commanders Ownership Will Use Advisory Committee

The Commanders are now in the market for a head coach and a head of football operations who will work alongside — and perhaps above — the general manager. That will depend on who is ultimately hired.

Harris will rely on an advisory committee that will help find the people for the two roles.

That advisory committee includes NBA Hall of Famer Earvin Magic Johnson, former TV executive Bob Myers and former Vikings and Dolphins general manager Rick Spielman.

“We will conduct a thorough search process to ensure we find the right candidates to guide this franchise forward,” Harris said in a statement issued through the team.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – JANUARY 07: Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on January 07, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Commanders Not Competitive In Rivera’s Final Season

The Commanders lost their final eight games of the season and showed little fight in blowout losses to the 49ers, Dolphins, Rams and twice to the Cowboys. The Commanders also finished this season with a 0-6 record in the NFC East.

All those losses showed how far from being a playoff competitor the Commanders find themselves under Rivera.

This after the club portrayed itself ready to compete for the postseason in Rivera’s fourth season.

It was supposed to be a good season because the franchise got out from under the shadow of troubled owner Dan Snyder. Harris bought the team for $6.05 billion in July.

It was supposed to be a good season because Rivera reinforced what was supposedly a strong coaching staff.

And hopes were high the Commanders could vie for a postseason spot because there was optimism second-year quarterback Sam Howell would grow quickly as the new starter.

Well, Howell struggled. That strong coaching staff wasn’t much of an advantage when Rivera fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio midway through the season. Rivera had fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner in the offseason and replaced him with former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

And Harris ultimately decided to replace the coach Snyder hired.

So none of it worked. None of it.

Rivera has a career coaching record of 102-103-2. His time with the Commanders has not been nearly that successful, with a 26-40-1 record.

LANDOVER, MD – AUGUST 21: Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, left, talks with new owner Josh Harris after the Washington Commanders defeat of the Baltimore Ravens 29-28 in a preseason game at FedEx Field in Landover MD on August 21, 2023. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Commanders Owner Josh Harris Fires Rivera

Harris used his first season as owner to evaluate Rivera and obviously that evaluation found Rivera wanting.

Harris last spoke publicly when he commented on the Del Rio firing in November. At that time, he used the words “disappointed” and “frustrated” in the context of how he felt about the season and how it was was unfolding.

That’s before the Commanders got worse the final six weeks of the season.

