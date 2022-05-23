Washington Commanders Buy 200-Acre Space; Setting Up Potential Stadium Change

The Washington Commanders may be setting the foundation for a potential stadium site change.

Multiple outlets reported on Monday that the Commanders confirmed the purchase of a 200-acre space in Prince William County, in Virginia, as a potential site to build a new stadium relocate, amid all their with remaining at FedEx Field. The team has played at FedEx since 1997.

The sale of the land, which went for $100 million, was closed last week. Sources close to ESPN suggested that the team’s ownership targeted the new spot as a “preferred site for a new stadium, but other options remain open.” The purchased Woodbridge location has been a target for the team’s ownership in the past.

Washington owner Dan Snyder has been promising since May 2021 that he has big plans for a new “state-of-the-art” venue by 2027.

Source: Commanders spend $100M on Va. land… new stadium site? Maybe… https://t.co/2gKyBNZ8Eo — John Keim (@john_keim) May 23, 2022

