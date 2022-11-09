Was Cryptic Stefon Diggs Tweet About Josh Allen? Bills Fans Go Nuts

As the Buffalo Bills and their fans hold their breath on Josh Allen, his top receiver, Stefon Diggs, took some time on Election Night to throw fuel on the already burning fire.

Diggs, now in his third season in Buffalo, simply tweeted “Rejoice” late Tuesday with no further context, and no follow up tweet, and it sent fans into an absolute frenzy.

For me, it’s the three dots.

As someone who has spent his entire life basically in the social media/texting era – a terrible era, by the way – those three dots are absolutely crucial when you’re dissecting something.

Are they good? Are they the ‘sigh-of-relief’ dots? Does this mean Allen is fine and he’s about to hang 50 on the Vikings?

Or, is this tweet completely unrelated to anything about Josh Allen or the Bills?

Did Stefon Diggs scoop everyone the the Josh Allen injury news? (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Diggs isn’t exactly a big tweeter, either. Before this cryptic post, his last tweet came over a week ago! And that just makes this tweet that much worse!

What is it, Stefon? What the hell do you know?!

Fans, of course, needed an answer, too.

Allen’s Ok?? — Parker K (@ParkerKacz11) November 9, 2022

Me: guys don’t read into diggs’ tweets



Also me: GUYS I THINK THIS MEANS JOSH IS OK — The Most Influential (@Drewp031) November 9, 2022

Me reading deep into this and thinking of all the different scenarios pic.twitter.com/oLLjAbO7iF — Brant (6-2) (@Cookinwithjuice) November 9, 2022

If Allen is ok AND we have OBJ, that would be the largest emotional swing of my life. Going from "our season is done" to "we may run the table" in 4.2 seconds! 🤣 — R.J. Melville (@RJMelville) November 9, 2022

In any event, let’s hope we get a real Josh Allen update sometime today.

It’s obviously a major story if the star QB is actually hurt hurt and set to miss time, and could really change the entire landscape of the NFL this season.

Let’s hope Dr. Diggs was rejoicing a clean MRI result!