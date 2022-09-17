WAS Commanders, CIN Bengals Highlight 6-Point NFL Week 2 Teaser Value

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook take action for a 6-point NFL teaser. That means you can add six points to any NFL side or total, but it has to have at least two legs. The best way to play this market is to tease NFL spreads through key numbers. They are also known as “Wong” or “advantage” NFL teaser.

For example, let’s tease the Washington Commanders up to +7.5 at the Detroit Lions and the Cincinnati Bengals down to -1 at the Dallas Cowboys. DraftKings books this 6-point NFL teaser at -120, so we’ll have to risk $120 to earn a $100 profit.

Teaser Leg #1: Washington Commanders at the Detroit Lions (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Commanders +7.5 at Detroit Lions

The Lions always play in one-score games. Detroit’s 38-35 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles tied the Lions with the Carolina Panthers for the second-most losses in one-score games (seven). Five of Detroit’s past seven wins dating back to 2020 are by seven or fewer points.

Furthermore, the strength of the Lions — their offensive line — is banged up. Pro Bowl Center Frank Ragnow is out with an injury and starting left guard Jonah Jackson is “questionable” to play. Plus, expected starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai had back surgery on September 5th and might not play at all this season. If that wasn’t bad enough, star RB D’Andre Swift, who was fabulous in Week 1, is also questionable.

Lastly, more than 70% of the money at DraftKings is on the Lions to cover the spread at the time of publishing, per VSIN. I’m happy to fade Detroit as a public favorite who hasn’t been a favorite since Week 10 of 2020.

Teaser Leg #2: Cincinnati Bengals at the Dallas Cowboys (Andy Lyons/Getty Images).

Bengals -1 at Dallas Cowboys

Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow is going to come in angry and light up the Dallas Cowboys. The Bengals laid an egg in their home-opener last week vs. their long-time bully, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burrow connected with WR Ja’Marr Chase for a would-be go-ahead TD pass to in the final minute. But, the extra point was blocked by Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Bengals lost 23-20 in overtime after a couple of missed field goals by both teams.

More importantly, Dallas had a terrible offseason and the Cowboys are the worst team in the NFC East without QB Dak Prescott who was injured last week vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Also, Dallas will also be without three starting offensive linemen and three wide receivers from last year’s team.

Finally, what stood out most in the Cowboys’ 19-3 home loss to the Bucs in Week 1 was the lack of juice in the crowd. AT&T Stadium isn’t an intimidating place to play. I don’t see that changing with Cowboys QB Cooper Rush taking over for Dak.

