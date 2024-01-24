Warriors Wearing Tribute Patch In Honor Of Late Coach Dejan Milojevic

Videos by OutKick

The Warriors are paying tribute to late assistant coach Dejan Milojevic with new patches sporting the coach’s initial on the team’s jerseys and court at Chase Center.

Golden State (18-22) and the NBA suffered a terrible loss last week when Milojevic passed after suffering a heart attack during a private team dinner in Utah.

The respected coach helped build dominant big men like Nikola Jokic and Ivica Zubac. In Golden State, Milojevic quickly became a team favorite.

Forever our brother. Forever our brate.



Dejan Milojević 💛 pic.twitter.com/F48zGsTEKc — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 19, 2024

The team released photos of their new tribute patches, reading “DM.”

A DM decal was added to the Chase Center court.

(credit: Golden State Warriors)

Monday marked Golden State’s first return to practice since Milojevic’s passing. As previously relayed on OutKick, Warriors personnel watched a tribute basketball game, streamed from Milojevic’s hometown of Belgrade. Players settled for an hour before commencing practice, also wearing shirts that read, “Sometimes even the biggest fighters leave us.”

Milojevic, 46, was heralded for his character. The three-time Adriatic League MVP garnered incredible regard from players and coaches in the league.

The NBA postponed two of the Warriors’ games (Jazz, Mavericks) last week to allow for proper mourning after Milojevic’s passing.

During a media session on Tuesday, Warriors star Stephen Curry admitted that playing last week seemed nearly impossible amid their grieving. More players spoke out on the emotional strain in the aftermath of Milojevic’s death.

Stephen Curry remembers Dejan Milojević pic.twitter.com/YPd6LJfkfi — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 23, 2024

"(Dejan) was somebody that loved to teach. He loved to spread his knowledge and his love." – Kevon Looney on Dejan Milojević pic.twitter.com/U1XSm4AsHj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 23, 2024

"Just always seeing a smile on his face… I'm going to miss him dearly."



-Trayce Jackson Davis on Dejan Milojević pic.twitter.com/r9PXfPTtbZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 24, 2024

'Brate', Serbian for 'Brother'.



Deki 💛 pic.twitter.com/vWh42L6p8H — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 24, 2024

Golden State’s Steve Kerr commented on Monday that handling Milojevic’s passing became the hardest obstacle of his NBA career as a player and coach.

“It’s hard to describe that last week,” Kerr shared Monday. “Heartbreaking. Devastating. It’s the saddest thing I have ever been a part of in the NBA … The last five days have been full of the shock, the emotion, the extreme outpouring of love from all over the world.”

The Golden State Warriors are scheduled to play their first game back on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center. Dates have not been announced for Golden State’s rescheduled games against Utah and Dallas.