Warriors’ Warm-Ups Sabotaged By TD Garden Court Mishap; Fans Debate Between Coincidence or Conspiracy

The Golden State Warriors are down 33-22 in the first quarter of Game 3 against the Celtics.

Coincidence? Perhaps not.

As the Golden State Warriors were on the TD Garden hardwood to run through warmups Wednesday night, players noticed frequent misses during the routine drills.

Steph is wayyy off in warm ups. Like the worst I’ve ever seen him. — Vasu Kulkarni (@Vasu) June 8, 2022

Ninety minutes before the contest began, the Warriors asked for arena staff members to measure whether the rim was off on Golden State’s end of the court.

Turns out the rim was propped up two inches higher than the standard height, sparking conspiracy theories on whether the Boston Celtics subtly sabotaged the Warriors’ warmups ahead of the tie-breaking Game 3.

Was told that Warriors guard Gary Payton II thought the basket Golden State was warming up on was too high, pointed it out, and was correct. It's been adjusted. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 8, 2022

ESPN NBA reporter Kendra Andrews tweeted, “With a little over 90 minutes to tip off, one of the Warriors assistant coaches noticed that the rim seemed too high in early warmups. He brought a couple players out to confirm and they also believed the rim was too high. They measured and in fact the rim was 2 inches too high.”

Celtics playing elite mind games making the Warriors rim in the warm-up 2 inches too high 😂



pic.twitter.com/xA3ng96HGp — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) June 9, 2022

Some of the Dubs complained about the height of the basket and they were right. pic.twitter.com/YoDytYt7uW — Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) June 8, 2022

With Gilette Stadium only 30 minutes away, perhaps Boston received a tip on how to win the mental battle … as only Bill Belichick could.

Probably an ‘accident’ to have the wrong rim height for the visiting team that’s been shooting at it for the entirety of warmups and then have it adjusted.



No wonder Boston been winning at home.



Don’t worry tho,chef Curry gonna cook at the Garden. #rimgate #NEcheats https://t.co/UguiPrCav7 pic.twitter.com/yd7LnLYDA9 — David (@svturdvy) June 9, 2022

"It's a good thing the game starts at midnight." 😂



Steve Kerr jokes about the height of the hoop being off and the late start time pic.twitter.com/XykamGTX9M — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 8, 2022

