Warriors Take 3-0 Series Lead With 109-100 Win; Luka, Mavericks Face Potential Elimination

Is the Golden State dynasty back on track?

The Warriors are running away with the Western Conference Finals, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 109-100 in Sunday’s Game 3.

Golden State improved to 3-0 on the series lead.

The Mavs were bogged down by a number of bad performances, including guard Reggie Bullock’s goose egg in the scoring department. Bullock tallied zero points: missing all 10 attempts from the field and seven from beyond the arc.

Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic had a solid 40-point performance, adding 11 rebounds to the stat line.

But Luka couldn’t do it all.

Dallas’ Spencer Dinwiddie added 26 points off the bench. Three Mavs players — Doncic, Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson — scored 20 or more points but the rest of the Mavs combined for 14 points.

The collective effort from Golden State overwhelmed the limited help available in Dallas.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins continued his postseason success with an active game on rebounds, points and all-around hustle. Wiggins added 27 points, 11 rebounds, and led all players with plus-22 on the night.

Andrew Wiggins absolutely POSTERIZED Luka Doncic 🫣 pic.twitter.com/DH5IAckP6g — ballercontent (@ballercontent) May 23, 2022

Steph Curry proved reliable as always after recording his 7th 30-point performance of the playoffs. Curry led the team with 31 points on 10-of-20 shooting.

Draymond Green also brought the energy in the third quarter — giving the team some crucial boards in their small-ball lineup against Dallas’ bigs.

Golden State’s ceiling remains in question with Klay Thompson still searching for his shooting groove. Thompson had a lackluster night, scoring 19 points on 6-of-18 shooting.

The Mavs came within single digits of Golden State’s lead throughout the fourth, but the Warriors’ execution was steady in keeping the opponent at bay.

Warriors guard Jordan Poole nailed a pair of threes to stop Dallas’ momentum once they appeared to be slowly clawing back into the game.

As Golden State establishes itself as the best team in the West, Dallas hangs on a miraculous turnaround to keep their season alive — facing potential elimination on Tuesday.

“You can put house money on Tuesday to get the job done,” Curry said in the postgame interview.

