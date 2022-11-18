Warriors’ JaMychal Green Fined For ‘Derogatory’ Language Aimed At Ref

The NBA has assigned a $20,000 fine to Golden State Warriors’ JaMychal Green after the 6-foot-9 forward had some colorful words aimed at an official Wednesday night. Green and the Warriors suffered a crushing 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

NBA Communications released a statement late Thursday, flagging Green for using “profane and derogatory language” at the official.

“Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/skmfgEEeB3 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 18, 2022

Tensions have been high in Golden State as the reigning champs struggle to rebound along their 6-9 start.

It’s also been a lousy month for NBA refs, including an incident last week where Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic flipped off an official after he called Vu for traveling. The big man was fined $15,000 for the “obscene gesture.”

NBA FINES NIKOLA VUCEVIC $15K FOR GIVING REF THE BIRD

Green joined the Warriors this offseason after two seasons with the Denver Nuggets. His impact on the floor has been tepid: averaging 4.8 points on 41.1 percent shooting.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr previously commented that the 6-foot-9 forward had earned himself more playing time at the 5, but the team has to figure out how to incorporate him alongside James Wiseman and Kevon Looney.

“I need to play [Green]. I haven’t done him any favors,” Kerr stated.

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)