Warriors’ Draymond Green Stomps On Kings Player’s Chest During Heated Playoff Matchup

Videos by OutKick

Draymond Green is a madman.

During Monday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, Draymond treated the court like an Octagon as he stomped on Domantas Sabonis’ chest while the Kings big man was down on the ground.

At first, Sabonis reached for Green’s leg, but once Draymond hovered it over Sabonis, he deliberately stomped it down.

Typically Dirty Draymond Green Pulls Cheap Move In Loss

Sabonis was in clear pain from Draymond’s cheap shot. Referees called it a Technical 2 and ejected Draymond in the fourth quarter.

Green went way off the deep end with this move.

WATCH:

Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis.



He was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected. pic.twitter.com/gYWvNO9lHR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

DOMANTAS SABONIS WILL GO DOWN AS A MARTYR FOR THE SACRAMENTO KINGS pic.twitter.com/Y9jQcXYc5H — The House that Kami Built (@KamitronPTW) April 18, 2023

While it’s typical behavior from Green, you have to wonder how the reaction to the kick would have been if the players were swapped.

Sabonis reached a Tech 1 for grabbing Green’s leg.

The refs took a moment to review the scuffle; meanwhile, Draymond riled up the Kings home crowd as boos rained down. Green went up to the masses at Golden 1 Center, heckling the booing fans and shouting expletives.

Draymond Green wanted ALL the boos after stomping on Domantas Sabonis 😤 pic.twitter.com/XQ9PVhjKKS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

Things were getting chippy between the Warriors and Sabonis all evening. Sabonis was also struck in the jaw during the first half — an early sign of more feuding to come.

The hits were hard, but Sabonis stayed tough.

“Stuff happens; it’s basketball. We gotta go out and play,” Sabonis said in the postgame interview when asked about Draymond Green’s kick.

“My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights,” Draymond said after the game.

After the game, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Sabonis is expected to undergo X-rays on his ribs and lungs.

The Warriors faced a single-digit deficit for long stretches of the fourth. Sacramento’s relentless offense matched Golden State’s comeback efforts, shot for shot, and the Kings went on to stun Golden State for a second time, 114-106. Sacramento heads back to Golden State for the next two matchups with a 2-0 series lead.

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Green is one Flagrant 2 foul or two Flagrant 1 fouls away from a one-game suspension in the postseason.

My favorite Draymond Green clip of all time 😭 pic.twitter.com/ylCrckOaY7 — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) April 18, 2023

Draymond Green when Sabonis grabbed his leg: pic.twitter.com/E1OY5PDnKH — K.BO XXV (@KBO_XXV) April 18, 2023