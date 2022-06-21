Warriors’ Draymond Green Gives Brutal Response To Doubters

Kudos to the Golden State Warriors for wiping their rears with the haters’ feelings in the typically soft NBA social circles.
After Warriors’ Klay Thompson rubbed the newly won NBA Championship in an unnamed Memphis Grizzlies player’s face, Draymond Green kept the gloating going by telling the haters to (expletive) off during the team’s championship celebration on Monday.
Green held the mic and told the critics to hold an L. He said the following to the rampant Warriors fans, via NBC Sports Bay Area:
“I’m just trying to think of the most controversial thing I can say, like the media, like they do, you know,” Green said. “Nah, I mean this is great. I don’t know, what y’all want me to tell you? That we better than everybody? We f***ing knew that. What do you want from me?”
After enduring doubts of ever returning to the peak of the NBA since letting Kevin Durant walk in 2019, the Warriors evidently craved the moment that they’d be able to throw another Larry O’Brien in the faces of the doubters.
“This has been an amazing year. I told y’all, don’t let us win a f***ing championship, and clearly, nobody could stop it. I warned y’all,” Green declared, “so I’m just going to continue to destroy people on Twitter, as I have been, and Instagram stories.”
“I just want to say thank you all, and it’s always f**k everybody else, I love ya’ll,” Green sprinkled on the flawless troll job.
