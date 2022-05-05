Warriors F Draymond Green Fined $25K For Flipping Off Grizzlies Fans

The NBA handed Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green a $25,000 fine after giving Memphis Grizzlies fans the double-birds on Tuesday.

Green went to the locker room early in Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Grizzlies after a swinging elbow from Memphis’ Xavier Tillman caught him in the face, a truly sad case of Spartan-on-Spartan crime.

Warriors star Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for flipping on the Grizzlies fans in Game 2 of the series.pic.twitter.com/Ov2iZ553AY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2022

The Warrior was bloodied over the hit and sent to the locker room for medical attention.

FedEx Forum’s home crowd started booing Draymond as he walked off the court. Green responded by flipping off the jeering Grizzlies fans.

Green is just the latest NBA player to go off on fans. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving also flipped off Celtics fans during the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

"#DraymondGreen is one of those guys who imposes his will on people." – @dandakich handing out Don't At Me Awards this AM! pic.twitter.com/v2wATSsYKO — OutKick (@Outkick) May 5, 2022

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic almost extended the contentious streak between players and fans when a Suns fan started heckling the player.

