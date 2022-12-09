Anthony Lamb Accused Of Rape In Civil Lawsuit; Warriors Say They Did ‘Due Diligence’ Before Signing Him

Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit dating back to his college days at the University of Vermont. The Warriors released a statement indicating they knew Lamb — who is not a defendant in the lawsuit — had been accused.

In the lawsuit, Kendall Ware, a former swimmer at Vermont, accused Lamb of raping her at an off-campus party. Ware reported the rape, along with two other incidents involving Lamb, to the school’s Title IX office, but alleges her complaints were mishandled, according to CBS.

The civil lawsuit was filed against the university by three former students alleging that the school showed a “deliberate indifference” to “student-on-student harassment and sexual assault.”

Golden State shared a statement on Thursday explaining the team did its “due diligence” with Lamb before signing him in September.

“Anthony is not a defendant in this recent lawsuit and, to our knowledge, he has never been charged with any wrongdoing in any legal case. Prior to signing Anthony in September, we did our due diligence with the NBA and his prior teams, as we do with all players. If any new information comes to light, we will certainly evaluate it and act accordingly.”

Anthony Lamb joined the Warriors this season. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Warriors GM Bob Myers commented on the allegations involving Lamb during a press conference in October when they were anonymous.

Lamb, the two-time America East Player of the Year, went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft and signed his first two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons in March 2021. After bouncing around the NBA and G League, the 24-year-old signed with Golden State on October 5 of this year.

Lamb is averaging 5.8 points per game this season for the Warriors while averaging 18. minutes per night.