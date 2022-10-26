Warren Moon Thinks Rob Gronkowski Would Fix Struggling Bucs, Tom Brady

After getting crushed by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday – their fourth loss in five games- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look downright awful. If there’s one player that could help turn things around, it’s Rob Gronkowski. At least that’s the opinion of former NFL quarterback Warren Moon.

It’s no secret that Tom Brady hasn’t looked like his normal self this season, and having a familiar target in Gronk back on the field certainly wouldn’t hurt anything.

Tight end Cade Otton has hauled in 16 passes from Brady this season, but that one-two-punch has looked nothing like the Brady-Gronk duo we witnessed in years past.

Moon thinks Brady needs his “security blanket” out there to fix things.

“He’s been a security blanket for so long,” Moon told TMZ. “Whenever there’s a key play that needs to be made, especially down in the redzone or whatever — and they had a tough time scoring in the redzone last week — that’s the guy he would usually go to Rob Gronkowski.”

Moon also went on to say that Gronk’s “infectious personality” would loosen up the Bucs’ locker room, which is a fair statement.

While Moon, and probably a fair share of Bucs fans would like to see Gronk back out on the field in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady has made it clear he’s tired of the speculation.

Just a few days before the Bucs’ season opener against the Cowboys, Brady was asked about trying to convince Gronkowski to come back, and he shut down the idea rather quickly.

Brady and the Gronk-less Bucs play host to the Ravens on Thursday night.