Warmup Jacket Worn By Knicks Legend Willis Reed In Game 7 Hits Auction Block

Those of you know NBA history know about long ago New York Knicks center Willis Reed and his legendary Game 7 in 1970 — after he was forced out of the Finals vs. the Los Angeles Lakers with a leg injury. But he surprisingly limped back to action, ripped off his warmup jacket and inspired his team to victory.

Well, now that warmup jacket is hitting the auction block, according to TMZ Sports.

Reed and the Knicks would playing the Los Angeles Lakers for the world championship when all of this took place. This was back in the LA days of Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West. Reed was able to keep Chamberlain working hard for everything.

But Reed tore a thigh muscle in Game 5 of the Finals series, an injury that forced him to miss Game 6. Chamberlain therefore had his way, even more than usual.

No one expected Reed to play in Game 7. But play he did, and despite being severely limited, his willingness to take the court helped lift his teammates to the title.

“Throughout the historic night, from the time he ran on the court to while he sat on the bench and watched the game, Reed wore his NYK warmup,” TMZ wrote.

That is indeed the warmup jacket that is up for bidding via Grey Flannel Auctions. And you’d better bring at least $10,000 as that is the starting bid. Of course, it will go for significantly more than that. Like, way more.

“GFA tells us the warmup jacket has been photo-matched to ensure its authenticity,” TMZ wrote. “Experts examined several images of Willis in the jacket, including stills from his interview with legendary broadcaster Howard Cosell during the team’s championship celebration.”

The jacket officially went up for auction on Monday.