WaPo Grazes Over ‘Unsubstantiated’ Detail From Dan Snyder’s 2009 Assault Allegations

In one of the more litigious offseasons in NFL history, football fans await for justice to be served before the games get underway.

The ongoing sexual misconduct allegations against Washington team owner Dan Snyder will hit a new development on Wednesday as the House Oversight Committee begins hearings on the allegations made against Snyder, stemming from an account by an ex-employee claiming that in 2009 Snyder asked her for sex, groped the woman and tried to take her clothes off during a plane ride from Las Vegas to Washington.

The woman reached a $1.6 million settlement with the team three months after the alleged incident in April 2009.

Document reveals details of 2009 sexual assault allegation against Commanders owner Daniel Snyder https://t.co/NaAdPM6Xau — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 21, 2022

On Tuesday, leading up to Wednesday’s hearings, The Washington Post dropped a new report bringing to light new analysis on the 2009 allegations, which deliberately grazed over some critical points regarding the accuser’s account.

Surprisingly, or unsurprisingly, the report swept some of its own work under the rug after consulting with “three experts in sexual assault investigations” that unanimously agreed that the account was “unsubstantiated.”

“The Post described the team investigation, as summarized in the letter, to three experts in sexual assault investigations, who said the team may have been justified in concluding that the woman’s claim was unsubstantiated,” read the report, without much mention of the key detail in its lede.

The experts didn’t entirely dispel the woman’s account but strongly disapproved of Snyder commenting on the woman’s personal life as part of his defense.

“This is exactly the type of stuff we’ve worked hard since the 1970s to abolish from how sex crimes are investigated,” said Joanne Archambault, founder of End Violence Against Women International.

Fighting the allegations, Snyder and his legal team conducted interviews with members aboard the noted plane ride, with no individual from the interviews attesting to seeing the woman distressed during the trip.

Snyder’s account criticized the former Washington employee for risque behavior and clothing worn during the trip.

The outlet did go on to comment on the NFL’s propensity to side with its players and staff, conveniently a day before Roger Goodell participates in the Committee’s hearings.

Snyder declined to appear at the Committee’s request, claiming that scheduling conflicts arose.

Goodell will certainly be pressed on the NFL’s probe looking into the woman’s allegations. One point of contention for the shield is Snyder’s reported intervention in the probe, led by attorney Beth Wilkinson, when the owner’s investigators tried to hide the settlement news.

As previously noted on OutKick, Snyder’s investigators “showed up uninvited at the homes of several former employees or contacted their friends and relatives, according to these former employees or their attorneys—acts many of them viewed as intimidation aimed at discouraging former employees from participating in the NFL’s investigation.”

This story is developing quickly. Check back with OutKick for updates.

