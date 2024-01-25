Walmart Employee Fired For Filming Mother Who Brought Baby To Store In Only Diaper

Videos by OutKick

A Walmart employee in Jackson, Mississippi says she was fired after she posted a video of a customer who was pushing a cart with a shivering toddler in it. The young boy in the video was only wearing a diaper when he entered the store.

The customer, presumably the young boy’s mother, was fully clothed as she casually shopped. At some point someone in the store covered the cold child with a jacket. This all went down last Wednesday when temperatures in the area were reportedly as low as 37 degrees.

(Image Credit: Felicia Nicole/FB via Daily Mail)

The video was taken by Felicia Nicole, a now former Walmart employee. It shows her and concerned shoppers confronting the woman as the boy shivers in the cart. The customer acts as if bringing a child into the store in only a diaper in 30 degree weather is completely normal.

As Nicole records, the woman tosses a bag of frozen food into the cart. It lands on the child and that’s when a customer asks an obvious question of the woman, “What’s wrong with you?”

As if bringing a shivering child, only wearing a diaper, into the store wasn’t bad enough, the frozen food being tossed into the cart took things to a whole new level. This is when Nicole started asking for someone to call the police.

The woman responded to the man asking what is wrong with her by briefly exchanging words with him. She then started shaking her ass towards him as she walked away. A truly sad moment for the the child in the cart that only got worse.

Further calls for someone to call the police on the customer led to the mother to reveal that she’s already had the police called on her, multiple times.

The Walmart Employee Might’ve Been Fired For Doing The Right Thing, But Others Helping Her Out

The woman said, “Go ahead some people already called two times… as long as you got hot water, fire extinguisher…”

Eventually the woman lets another customer put an end to the insanity by putting clothes on the cold child. But that wasn’t the end of the insanity for this employee.

Nicole received a call from her manager hours after posting the video. Instead of thanking her for getting involved, and looking out for the small child, the manager told her to take the videos down.

She complied and deleted the videos. End of story, right? Wrong. She wasn’t scheduled to work again until the Saturday after the incident with the woman.

Her bosses decided to allow her to work most of her shift, how nice of them, before firing her two hours before it was supposed to end.

In a follow-up video, posted on TikTok, the former Walmart employee revealed that the police were called. She said in the clip, “For those of you who are asking for an update, yes she did go to jail. Yes, we did call the police. I mean, why wouldn’t we? Why wouldn’t we?”

“When you see a child that’s being neglected, don’t have on any clothes, just a diaper, no shoes, no socks, no shirt, no nothing,” she added through tears. “So why wouldn’t we call the police?”

Walmart might not have appreciated what Nicole helped do for the child, but others absolutely have. A fundraiser for her “Wrongful termination” has raised more than $19k in just three days.