A veteran dished out some justice at a South Carolina Walmart when an armed man started threatening customers.

Police were alerted to a man armed with a knife at a Walmart in Richland County, South Carolina, but before they could arrive, veteran Demario Davis took matters into his own hands, according to Fox News.

In a video showing the situation, Davis bashed the armed suspect in the back with a line divider pole. The bad guy crumpled like a bag of chips, and was immediately disarmed.

Man with a knife at Walmart gets subdued 👀 pic.twitter.com/7iG7jZhGXE — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 9, 2023

Demario Davis showed zero hesitation in Walmart.

In a world of people who love sitting on the sidelines while the world burns, be like Demario Davis. He saw a dangerous situation unfolding at a Walmart and put an end to it in order to protect innocent lives.

“My first instinct was to neutralize the situation so I just casually walked over and waited until I had an opportunity to get him and I got em I guess. I’m a community person, so if I see something in the community that’s not right, with all the violence and things and attacks going on, gun violence you know, you want your people in the community to step up as well. The cops can’t do it all by themselves,” he explained to Fox News.

He also told Fox News the suspect yelled he was going to “start cutting” up people once the police arrived. Clearly, it was an incredibly dangerous situation and Demario Davis couldn’t wait for police to arrive. He had to act and act quickly. As you can see from the video, he had no problem taking care of business.

Demario Davis stopped a man armed with a knife at a Walmart in South Carolina. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/DailyLoud/status/1612518140746817556)

It’s been a rough time for bad guys armed threatening regular people. First, there was the guy in Texas who got shot and killed trying to rob a restaurant. He learned the hardest of ways people do not take kindly to having a gun (which turned out to later be fake) shoved in their face.

Now, Demario Davis taught this idiot a lesson about what happens when you pull a knife on innocent people.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. If you threaten innocent lives, good people will step up and do what needs to be done.