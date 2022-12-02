Walker Zimmerman Asked About Christian Pulisic’s Penis As American Star Cleared To Play Against Netherlands

The U.S. Men’s National Team already got a huge win Friday, as news broke that star winger Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play against the Netherlands.

UPDATE: Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in tomorrow’s match versus Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/ANg2baaJez — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) December 2, 2022

Pulisic crashed to the ground after scoring against Iran on Tuesday, and had to be subbed off at halftime.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital after the match, sparking concerns that he’d be unable to continue in the tournament.

One viral image from his hospital bed helped dispel some of those rumors, thanks to Pulisic’s caption.

The injury was later described as a “pelvic contusion,” which many interpreted as an injury to an extremely sensitive area.

USMNT teammate Walker Zimmerman was then directly asked about Pulisic’s, uh…male health, and handled it about as well as could be expected.

While Pulisic had repeatedly maintained that he would do his best to play, official clearance didn’t come down until Friday.

Christian Pulisic of the United States is injured during the Group B match between Iran and the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo by Meng Dingbo/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Pulisic’s Return Big News for USMNT

It’s hard to overstate Captain America’s importance for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

So much of the U.S. attack runs through Pulisic.

His creativity, ability to complete dribbles, finish opportunities and distribute the ball is nearly unmatched in the player pool.

The team has struggled to score goals even with him playing, but without him, the task might be insurmountable.

The USMNT are still underdogs to advance against the Netherlands, but Pulisic gives them the best chance to move through.

USA-Netherlands kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, and hopefully if Pulisic scores again, it comes in much less dangerous fashion.